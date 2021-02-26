Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Levi Howlett has been convicted for a drink driving offence.
Levi Howlett has been convicted for a drink driving offence.
News

Man passed own breathalyser test, convicted of drink driving

Aisling Brennan
25th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2021 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Suffolk Park man who admitted he thought he was okay to drive after using a personalised breathalyser has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Levi Howlett, 21, pleaded guilty to a second offence mid-range PCA charge in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Howlett had after consuming "whiskey and some home brew beer" on New Year's Eve, he decided to drive his car to a friend's place in Ballina.

Howlett had thought he was not intoxicated and okay to drive after he'd used his own personalised breathalyser which had returned a "zero reading", the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said he was pulled over by NSW Police in Lennox Head for speeding when he was breatholised.

"(New Year's Day) is obviously a very dangerous time on the road," Ms Stafford said.

Howlett was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, where he must complete 80 hours of community services and undergo drug and alcohol counselling.

His license was also disqualified, and he will be eligible for a 24-month mandatory interlock license. from June 30.

ballina local court drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News A shocking new study shows Queenslanders nearly tripled their cocaine and ecstasy consumption over the past four years.

        Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Premium Content Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Crime Not even handcuffs could contain the frenzied outburst

        Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        Premium Content Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        News Lights, camera, action! New film society bringing independent cinema to Southern...

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...