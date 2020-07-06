Menu
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Man on fatal crash charge fails to appear in M’boro court

Carlie Walker
6th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN charged with causing a crash that claimed the lives of a Glenwood couple has failed to appear in court.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, is charged with dangerously operating a vehicle causing death.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he had received a voice mail message from Mr Franklin's mother saying her son was too sick to attend court.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Mr Franklin and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 13, travelling in the other vehicle, were also injured.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

Magistrate Duroux issued a warrant for Mr Franklin's arrest but it will only be actioned if Mr Franklin fails to appear at his next court date on July 20.

