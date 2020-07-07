Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man on 38 terrifying charges faces court hearing

Geordi Offord
7th Jul 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing 38 serious domestic violence offences has had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing charges including torture, rape, assault and deprivation of liberty.

Police allege he assaulted and threatened two women known to him, with the violence escalating over the last month.

It will be alleged the man punched one of the women in the head, kicked her in the stomach on another occasion and held her hostage, threatening her with a pistol.

Police will further allege the man hit the other woman in the face with a pistol on a number of occasions, punched her in the face and held her against her will.

He has also been charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a shortened firearm, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage and burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and stealing.

The man appeared in the court room via video link from the Bundaberg Watch House and was represented by lawyer Gavin James.

There was no application for bail.

Mr James asked for two briefs of evidence to be ordered.

The matter was adjourned and is expected to be heard again on September 17.

The man was remanded in custody.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        premium_icon Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        Sport Stanthorpe will field its first team in the TFL premier league and there’s a buzz growing around the team.

        ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        premium_icon ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        News Growing movement to seek traditional fire methods as educator says the practice...

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge

        Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

        premium_icon Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

        News Police are investigating whether the man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical...