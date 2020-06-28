At some point during the altercation, Mr Crease (pictured) is alleged to have fallen onto the road, which is apart of the Bruce Highway, and has hit by an oncoming truck. Source: Facebook

At some point during the altercation, Mr Crease (pictured) is alleged to have fallen onto the road, which is apart of the Bruce Highway, and has hit by an oncoming truck. Source: Facebook

A MAN has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly shoving another man into the path of an oncoming truck last week in North Queensland.

Police allege that the 22-year-old Innisfail man and 46-year-old Zachary Crease were involved in a physical altercation last Sunday night on Victoria Street, Cardwell.

Detective Inspector Jason Smith revealed earlier this week they had suspicions another party was involved in the shocking death of Mr Crease. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

At some point during the altercation, Mr Crease has fallen onto the road, which is a part of the Bruce Highway, and was hit by an oncoming truck.

Mr Crease died at the scene.

A 22-year-old Innisfail man has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Cairns Criminal Investigation Branch and Forensic Crash Unit both investigated the incident, with Detective Inspector Jason Smith revealing earlier this week they had suspicions another party was involved.

"What we're concerned is that there may have been a dispute between the deceased and a male that ventured onto the road," he said.

"We don't know how long that dispute lasted, but that incident is of concern to police.

"It's such a horrific incident that it would be good to get a full picture of what happened in the final moments and also to give some closure to the family."

Originally published as Man may have been pushed into path of truck