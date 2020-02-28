Menu
MENACING VOICEMAILS: An elderly man has pleaded guilty to making harassing phone calls.
Crime

Man makes six calls to partner in valium-induced rant

28th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A MAN, high on valium, left a string of 'menacing' voicemails to his former partner, after she sold their boat, with thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment on board.

Wayne Jackson, 59, currently living on the Sunshine Coast, made six calls and left four voicemails on his former partner's landline, starting at 11.30pm.

The calls didn't go down well, landing him in court, where his lawyer said the separation had been tough due to ongoing property disputes between the two parties.

"At 11.30, the complainant received four consecutive phone calls to her home on the landline," Police Prosecutor Sgt Al Windsor said.

"The defendant has left four separate, lengthy voice messages. There were two further unanswered calls in the evening."

Sgt Windsor said Jackson had been described as 'rambling' and 'belligerent' in the messages, according to the ex-partner.

"She found the contents of the calls to be menacing and referred the matter to police."

It was noted the content of the voicemails were not considered violent or threatening, and that Jackson had no prior criminal history.

Jackson's defence lent some context to the situation, revealing the separation between he and his former partner had been a rough one.

In addition to ongoing property issues, his partner had control over the transport company Jackson was working with and 'rather spitefully' cancelled the contract, putting him out of a job.

She had also sold a boat the pair had owned jointly, under value, with an estimated $6000 worth of fishing reels and a sum of $500 cash he had left on board.

It was the sale of this boat which prompted Jackson to make the contentious phone calls, due to his concerns that the other items may 'disappear' as a result.

The defence also indicated Jackson had taken an unspecified amount of valium prior to making the calls.

He was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with a $600 fine if broken.

A conviction was not recorded.

