Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
News

Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

Mark Furler
by
14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning before consulting with the government.

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her...

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.