Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
News

Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 6:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better than ever.

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        News Wine subcommittee improve facilities at showgrounds

        Film society calls out for new members

        Film society calls out for new members

        News Grab your popcorn and take a seat for an action packed year of classic movies.

        100-plus charges laid after huge regional drug bust

        premium_icon 100-plus charges laid after huge regional drug bust

        Crime Thirty people were charged with a range of offences.