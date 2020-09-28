Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
News

Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

Holly Cormack
26th Sep 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 28th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate around 1.35pm, an SUV was travelling northbound on the Burnett Highway when the vehicle as left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene. The three children travelling in the vehicle - a school age boy, preschool age boy, and baby - have all been taken to hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The fatal crash comes one week after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway at Nanango.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
burnett fatal crashes fatal crashes goomeri crash qas qps racq lifeflight rescue single vehicle crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        Premium Content MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        News The property of a planned 16-room motel has been put on the market despite the region’s rapid rise in toursim.

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started...

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...