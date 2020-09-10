Menu
Environment

VIDEO: Great white shark kills man on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 8:45 PM
Surf cameras have captured the chilling and horrifying moment a surfer is picked off by a great white shark and fatally mauled just metres from other surfers.

The terrifying attack happens at the end of a line up of at least 40 surfers at Greenmount Beach which this afternoon, like most afternoons, was packed.

A surf camera captures a fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast.
Footage from a Swellnet camera shows the 46-year-old Gold Coast man bobbing in the water when suddenly, in a moment of brute force and violence, he is ripped under by the shark.

The water explodes into white and for a split second you see the black silhouette of the great white shark shoot at unbelievable speeds away from shore.

Another explosion of water follows the shark blasting back towards the shore, its silhouette again just visible just below the surface.

As violent and alarming as the attack appears, it seems many of the other surfers are all but oblivious to what is unfolding just metres from them.

Finally, two more explosions of white water and then nothing but the lifeless man in his black wetsuit floating face down. 

Coastalwatch footage captures a surfer bringing the shark attack victim to shore. Picture: Coastalwatch
Footage from a Coastalwatch camera captures the frantic moments after the attack.

The man is dragged to shore by another surfer with surf lifesavers rushing the water's edge awaiting their arrival.

That camera also captures a beach gripped in panic.

Surfers bring the man to shore where Surf Lifesavers are waiting. Picture: Coastalwatch
Most of the surfers by this stage had made it out of the water while others frantically attempt to get to the beach.

Once on the sand, some sprint towards the fatally-injured man where he is now being treated by surf lifesavers.

Others walk the other way while some just appear overwhelmed and stuck, unable to move.

Originally published as FOOTAGE: Horrifying moment surfer taken by great white

