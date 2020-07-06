Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
News

Man, killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

Emily Clooney
6th Jul 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after crashing his quad bike at Pikes Creek last night.

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Rd at 7.50pm after reports the man had suffered critical injuries after coming off the bike.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating whether the man suffered a medical episode.

“We are waiting on confirmation from officers about whether it occurred on a private property or a public road,” she said.

“A forensic crash team will investigate if it occurred on the public road.

“However, if it was on a private property, they will prepare a report for the coroner.”

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        premium_icon $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council identified five key tourism projects in a...

        WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        News Restrictions are easing and events across the Granite Belt are springing back to...

        Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        Offbeat Brothers' disturbing reports of large figure