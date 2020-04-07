Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
Breaking

Man killed by shark at a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming with friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

More Stories

editors picks fatal shark attack gladstone hospital north west island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW MAYOR: Vic Pennisi wins Southern Downs top job

        premium_icon NEW MAYOR: Vic Pennisi wins Southern Downs top job

        News “MOVE UP OR MOVE OUT”: The Stanthorpe favourite wins the Southern Downs vote.

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        • 7th Apr 2020 6:14 AM
        Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        premium_icon Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        News SOUTHERN Downs Ark pleas for help as they struggle to feed hundreds of hungry...

        OFF LIMITS: Camping plans dashed for Easter

        premium_icon OFF LIMITS: Camping plans dashed for Easter

        News The Queensland Government has announced the closure of a number of locations and...