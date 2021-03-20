Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Originally published as Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Every day, police divers Michael Turner and James Hall plunge into the depths of despair. They reveal the weirdest things they’ve found in Qld’s vast waters.

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout

        Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Premium Content Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Crime The victim’s friends enacted their own revenge when word got out about the...

        Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Business Liquidations listed in the Southern Downs council area