Man jailed after violent home invasion

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams will spend Christmas and Easter behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Social Media

A man will spend Christmas and Easter behind bars before being eligible for parole after he went into the home of a man he knew before assaulting him with a baseball bat.

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 16 offences including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, wilful damage and entering a dwelling with intent at night.

At noon on July 8, Adams and two other people went to the home of a man they knew where went inside before leaving again.

At 6.30pm that same day the group returned where Adams got out of the car with a baseball bat and smashed windows at the victim's home.

The group left again before they again returned later.

This time Adams went inside the home through one of the broken windows where he assaulted the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered deep lacerations to his head.

Adams then left after the victim armed himself and police and QAS attended the scene.

When Adams couldn't be found an arrest warrant was issued.

Adams' lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court the death of her client's father had affected him badly.

She also told the court Adams began using marijuana at the age of 18.

She said Adams had enough of prison and wanted to be a better husband and father.

Adams was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with a series of other short jail terms to be served concurrently.

He also received two licence disqualifications which were each years in length.

A total of 119 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served and he will be eligible for parole in April 2021.

