A man has been treated by paramedics after a workplace incident at Heathwood.

A man in his late 20s suffered serious injuries at work when large metal gates fell from a truck onto him.

Paramedics, critical care and the high acuity response units are on scene treating the man.

The incident happened at around 11:23 this morning on Stradbroke St in Heathwood.

It is believed the man has sustained pelvic injuries but more information is to come.