Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

