Man in serious condition after car roll over

A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.