Man in hospital after electrocution

by SAM FLANAGAN
21st Feb 2021 8:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted on the roof of a North Queensland property.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to a private address in Bowen just after 1pm.

When they arrived at the property on Peter Delemothe Rd they located a man in his 20s who had been electrocuted on the roof.

Paramedics treated the man on scene for chest and arm injuries before he was transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

It's understood the incident may have been workplace related.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man in hospital after electrocution

