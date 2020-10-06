Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

by Will Zwar
6th Oct 2020 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has collided with a pig on his motorcycle, suffering a fractured leg in the Greater Darwin area.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Andrew Heath said the collision happened at Leonino Rd in Darwin River but details were still coming through.

"A 62 year old male on his motorbike has collided with a pig, Police say he has a fractured leg," he said.

"The job has just come through so Police and ambulance are just getting out there at the moment."

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway confirmed the man was being taken back to hospital.

"They're heading back to town now with a male with minor injuries, maybe a couple of broken bones from this incident," he said.

"It was hit on the road."

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

More Stories

accident motorcycle collision pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        News Homegrown marijuana, pure methylamphetamine – here are some of the drug-related...

        AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        Premium Content AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        News A Glen Aplin business has reopened after major work on its most important feature.

        What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        News Find out what cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops are open around the region this...