Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses could be heading Australia’s way, the PM will be warned today.

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine

        WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Premium Content WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Business This border community could soon be home to the biggest downhill bike track in the...

        Fears for future of iconic Stanthorpe festival

        Premium Content Fears for future of iconic Stanthorpe festival

        News The Granite Belt’s largest biennial event is facing a worrying future despite being...