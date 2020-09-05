Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.

Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in Beaudesert this morning as police respond to a serious incident.



The PSPA encompasses Birnam Street, James Street, Gordon Street and Beauview Crescent.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZLcrOWxCJE — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 4, 2020

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets