Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after his caravan went up in flames last night in Bundamba.

Paramedics including Critical Care, High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene of the fire at a property just off Carberry Street in Bundamba just before midnight last night.

Paramedics treated the man for significant burns to his face, chest, back and arms.

The man is now in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.