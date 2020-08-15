Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th Aug 2020 7:24 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after his caravan went up in flames last night in Bundamba.

Paramedics including Critical Care, High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene of the fire at a property just off Carberry Street in Bundamba just before midnight last night.

Paramedics treated the man for significant burns to his face, chest, back and arms.

The man is now in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

bundamba fire caravan fire home fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready to be snapped up.

        LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Premium Content LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Politics Southern Downs MP claims commissioner will fight for residents

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics Queensland Government withdraws controversial legislation

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew