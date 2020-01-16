Man impaled in serious Warwick crash

MAJOR CAR CRASH: Two patients treated early this morning after a serious crash.

UPDATE AT 9AM: A MAN has been flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after he was impaled in a serious vehicle crash just outside Warwick early this morning.

At around 2.30am a vehicle struck and killed a kangaroo on Junabee Road before crashing into a fence.

The vehicle then crashed through a second fence and ended up in a dry creek bed.

The 58 year-old man was impaled through his shoulder by a steal rod from the fencing.

Warwick Police Acting Senior Sargent Shane Reid said injuries may be life-threatening.

"A steel pole from the fence entered through the front of the vehicle, striking the driver," he said.

"This caused significant injuries to his upper body and at this stage I would say it's possibly life-threatening."

A second passenger was treated at Warwick Hospital with minor injuries while the driver was airlifted by RACQ Life Flight to Brisbane for further treatment.

Three police officers, two fire crews and paramedics attended the accident.

Snr Sargant Reid said the Forensic Crash Unit is still conducting investigations.

"The QPS Forensic Crash Unit attended the scene as did scenes of crime," he said.

"Roads are now cleared and it's too early to determine at this stage if there were any other contributing factors to the crash."

Snr Sargent Reid warned drivers to stay vigilant.

"Kangaroo strikes are very common at the moment purely as a result of the drought, as the most common place for them to get feed is at the edge of the road."

