Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault
TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.
Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.
It is understood the parties are known to each other.
Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.