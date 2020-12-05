Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
News

Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Dec 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence in Townsville.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in West End just after 10am after reports of a man being bitten by a snake.

It's believed the man, aged in his 40s, was tagged on the hand by a tiger snake.

He was treated on site by paramedics before being transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Tiger Snake
Tiger Snake

Mainland tiger snakes are responsible for the second-highest number of bites in Australia, as they inhabit highly populated areas along the east coast according to Australian Geographic.

Bites are fatal if untreated, causing pain in the feet and neck, tingling, numbness and sweating, followed by breathing difficulties and paralysis.

The venom also damages the blood and muscles, leading to renal failure.

Originally published as Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Premium Content Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Weather The rain for many Southern Downs resident has meant overflowing tanks and the ultimate Christmas gift.

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with...

        Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        Premium Content Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        News Argument heats up over call to get state government to pay border infrastructure...

        Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Premium Content Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Business This Southern Downs farm is up for grabs after its owners prepare for a grand new...