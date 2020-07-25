Menu
Man hospitalised after car rollover on major road

Jessica Cook
by
25th Jul 2020 10:39 AM
A man has been hospitalised after a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd this morning. 

Emergency services where called to the scene at Walliebum near Susan River just after 8.30am Saturday. 

The male driver was the only person in the car and was able to free himself after the crash. 

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

The Chronicle understands the road was closed for a short time after the accident.

The car is still on the side of the road marked with police tape.

accident crash fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

