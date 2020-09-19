Man to turn life around after break-up made him homeless

IN COURT: Jake Rikard Persson faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to nine charges.

IN COURT: Jake Rikard Persson faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to nine charges.

AFTER pleading guilty to a total of nine offences, a Bundaberg man who had been living in his car has told the court he is trying to get his life back on track.

Jake Rikard Persson received fines totalling $1100 and was disqualified from driving for three months after appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to nine charges including two counts of driving without a licence and one count of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, drug driving, contravene police direction and failure to appear.

It all started in April last year when Persson broke up with his girlfriend who lives in Bundaberg and found himself homeless.

The court heard he decided to stay in the area as he has children who are based here but found it difficult to get back on his feet as he was unemployed and has a mortgage in New South Wales, so he was forced to live in his car.

IN COURT: Jake Rikard Persson faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to nine charges.

On January 30, police pulled Persson over as he was driving a vehicle that was both unregistered and uninsured.

The defendant was also driving without a licence as he had been disqualified from driving in South Australia and had failed to reapply for a new one.

Police searched Persson's vehicle and also found 1g of marijuana, as well as a water pipe bong and grinder.

He was then charged with failing to follow police instruction and provide particulars on February 19 and after police intercepted the defendant to conduct a random breath test a month later, he tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine and still had not reapplied for a new drivers licence.

On August 7, Persson failed to appear for his hearing at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and later surrendered himself to police on August 19, telling them he was unsure whether or not he should attend court during the covid-19 pandemic.

The defendant told the court he was unable to apply for a new drivers licence as he did not have a residential address at the time and was still living out of his car.

He said he had not dealt with police since the last offence, had found a place to live, was working full-time and was trying to turn his life around.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he significantly reduced the fine for failing to appear, as Persson had handed himself in to police and he was fined $200.

An additional $500 fine was issued and he was disqualified from obtaining a licence for three months as a result of the drug driving charge.

For all other offences, Persson was issued one fine totalling $400.