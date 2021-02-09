Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested a man at Claymore over the alleged online grooming of a girl. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Police arrested a man at Claymore over the alleged online grooming of a girl. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Man groomed young girl for sex: cops

by Evin Priest
9th Feb 2021 6:47 AM

A southwest Sydney man will face court today charged with online grooming a girl under the age of 16 for sex.

Police were told the 23-year-old man met the girl through social media before they began speaking on the phone.

The man allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and asked for intimate photos of the girl, knowing she was aged under 16.

Police will allege in court he tried to sexually touch the girl when they met up in Claymore, in Sydney's southwest on February 1.

The girl left the area and then reported the alleged incident at her school.

Following almost a week's worth of inquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old man at a home at Claymore about 10.30am on Monday.

The man was taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where he was charged with procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity and possessing child abuse material.

He was refused bail and will appear at Campbelltown Local Court today.

Police have urged parents to be vigilant and aware of their child's social media activity, including ensuring they are able to access a child's email and social media accounts for random checking of the contents.

Originally published as Man groomed young girl for sex: cops

More Stories

Show More
crime police sex social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Premium Content No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Health Two new COVID-19 virus cases have been diagnosed in hotel quarantine in Queensland, as Victoria and NSW record new infections in the community.

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Premium Content Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Crime Torture for family after "preventable" loss of "beautiful" Jennifer

        Man charged over child abduction

        Premium Content Man charged over child abduction

        News A man has been charged after one-year-old taken from cot