Man grabbed throat of breastfeeding partner

A FATHER grabbed the throat of his partner as she breastfed their tiny baby after an argument turned violent, a court has heard.

Daniel James O'Donnell, 31, clutched his partner's throat for up to 15 seconds and pushed her head into a bed headboard as their 11-week child screamed following a heated argument on November 8, 2018.

O'Donnell, who had been with the woman for 17 months, then told her next time he would kill her.

Crown prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson told Southport District Court the victim grasped for air and began coughing.

The victim then called her mother to arrange a lift. Before she could flee O'Donnell told her "you're not taking the baby and if you try I'll smash you and your mother", Ms Christopherson said.

She reluctantly left without her child.

O'Donnell was soon arrested and admitted to police what he had done.

He yesterday pleaded guilty to common assault (domestic violence).

Ms Christopherson said over the course of the relationship the victim had been verbally, mentally and physically mistreated by the defendant.

She said the victim didn't provide an impact statement but said regardless it would have been a frightening situation.

Judge David Kent QC said trying to take a baby from its mother after the violent act was a "staggering degree of irresponsibility".

"Children and particularly babies are defenceless and they are defenceless from thugs that hunt their mothers out of their house," he said.

"It is so far beyond the actions of a responsible parent that I hope you remember this for the rest of your days and regret your actions."

Mr Kent described the attack as a "choking type action" as it did not meet the definition of choking.

Defence Barrister Halley Robertson described the incident as a "watershed moment" for O'Donnell.

He has since relocated to North Queensland where he works and resides on Hamilton Island.

He still has contact with his daughter.

O'Donnell was sentenced to a 12 month probation order and convictions were recorded.