The man who was found dead alongside Rebecca Walker in a Gulliver home earlier this week has been identified.
Crime

Murder-suicide killer identified after ending mum's life

25th Dec 2020 6:57 AM
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Shane Jackson, 48, was found dead in the Fulham Rd residence alongside Ms Walker.

Police are continuing investigations into the death of the pair.

Shane Jackson.
Around 9am on Tuesday police responded to a call to the home and located the bodies of Mr Jackson and Ms Walker.

At this stage, detectives are treating the death of Ms Walker, 45, as suspicious, while the death of Mr Jackson is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police are working to understand the relationship between the pair, including any history of domestic violence.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467. 

Originally published as Man found dead in Gulliver home identified

