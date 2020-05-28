Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “It was a pain in the a--’: Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

        premium_icon “It was a pain in the a--’: Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

        Rural AFTER drought closed the Warwick Saleyards truck-wash, livestock carriers were forced to travel up to 100km away.

        Growing concerns for youth mental health

        premium_icon Growing concerns for youth mental health

        News The region’s young people are grappling with grief and loss after unprecedented...

        ‘Massive help’: Council step in to support struggling community

        premium_icon ‘Massive help’: Council step in to support struggling...

        News ‘I think it is absolutely wonderful and couldn’t of come at a better time’.

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote