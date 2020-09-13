Menu
Police searching for person of interest after Mount Isa pub assault
Crime

Man flown to Townsville after NQ pub assault

13th Sep 2020 7:16 AM
Police are searching for a person of interest following the serious assault of two men at a North Queensland hotel last week, with one victim flown to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, September 4 just after 11pm a group of people at a Marian St venue in Mount Isa were involved in a physical altercation.

A 24-year-old man was punched repeatedly in the head and was knocked to the ground before being flown to Townsville University Hospital with a fractured eye socket.

A 39-year-old man, who tried to stop the confrontation, was also assaulted and is receiving ongoing treatment for an eye injury.

Police believe the man depicted in CCTV wearing a white shirt, dark cap and shorts may be able to assist with their inquiries and is urging him to come forward.

Anyone with further information are also urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

