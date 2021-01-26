Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.
A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.
News

Man flown to hospital after mower mishap

by Toby Vue
26th Jan 2021 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FAR North man has been flown to hospital with significant chest injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled at a private premises.

 

 

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Barrine at 9.26am on Tuesday.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a serious but stable condition en route to Cairns Hospital.

The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke
The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

Police search for alleged robbers in skull masks

'Need the truth': Missing mum case reopened

Sad new twist after rodeo identity's death

 

 

She said they were still confirming the man's age.

Paramedics and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.

 

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flown to hospital after Far North mower mishap

accident mower accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip facility forever

        Premium Content Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip facility...

        News A Granite Belt facility faces a review, following disgusting behaviour by users.

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug drivers

        News Drunk, drugged-up, or just plain dangerous - these are the residents convicted in...

        Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

        Premium Content Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

        News The federal funding windfall is part of a new push to help the region adapt to...

        Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland

        Premium Content Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland

        News A man has suffered spinal and pelvic injuries after crashing into a tree while...