Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed by a boat propeller, on a beach south-east of Bundaberg. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed by a boat propeller, on a beach south-east of Bundaberg. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Man injured by boat repeller

Rhylea Millar
6th Sep 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed and he sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred yesterday, about 12.30pm, on a beach southeast of Bundaberg, when a man aged in his 60s, sustained serious leg injuries when his leg was slashed by a boat propeller.

RACQ Lifeflight said in a statement the man was hurt while attempting to launch the boat from the shore with friends.

The statement said the man was standing at the back of the vessel when the motor started.

The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed by a boat propeller, on a beach south-east of Bundaberg. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed by a boat propeller, on a beach south-east of Bundaberg. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

After the propeller caused deep lacerations to the man's leg, his friends acted promptly and used a rope as a tourniquet in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Crews from QAS and critical care paramedics from Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrived on scene and treated the man for his injuries.

He was then placed on a stretcher and transported along the beach to the rescue chopper, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Premium Content Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Sport Cricket is set to return to the Granite Belt this summer, but players may be forced to play in a new format.

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Scott Morrison will unveil a national hotspot definition

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine