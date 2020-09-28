Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Man demands money from Coast supermarket employee
Crime

Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

Operator put on notice for youths' alleged drug activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. Quote this reference number: QP2002017483.

More Stories

armed robbery daren edwards knifepoint sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals

        Premium Content TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals

        News For under $340 a week, there’s a rental waiting to be snapped up around town.

        MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        Premium Content MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        News The property of a planned 16-room motel has been put on the market despite the...

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started...

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...