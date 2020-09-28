Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. Quote this reference number: QP2002017483.