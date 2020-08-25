Man flees police after child safety allegations

FLEEING ON FOOT: The 46-year-old man led police on a chase through his backyard after the allegations were made.

FLEEING ON FOOT: The 46-year-old man led police on a chase through his backyard after the allegations were made.

A STANTHORPE man accused of domestic violence attempted to flee police, running through his backyard to avoid being nabbed by officers.

Police were called to the man’s home on March 31 after concerns were raised about the safety of his children.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard police tried to calmly talk to the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, before the conversation got heated.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the 46-year-old ran through the backyard and led police on a chase before being caught.

The man, who represented himself in court, said the family had been experiencing domestic troubles for “a long time”.

“On that night, I was accused of being aggressive toward my son, who would not apologise to his mother,” he said.

The man pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

A domestic violence order has since been issued.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

CRIME WRAP: Stern warning after drug driving spike