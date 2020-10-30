Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.

A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flees house where woman found dead

bundaberg murder violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Tested: The goldilocks SUV

      Tested: The goldilocks SUV
      • 30th Oct 2020 11:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        Premium Content Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        News Officers from Toowoomba’s Major and Organised Crime Squad issued a stern warning to farmers to lock up their firearms after several unsecured weapons were recovered in...

        Police not fooled by meth dealer’s fishy disguise

        Premium Content Police not fooled by meth dealer’s fishy disguise

        Crime David Rodney Werner was jailed for drug trafficking

        REVEALED: Granite Belt hotspots for animal abuse

        Premium Content REVEALED: Granite Belt hotspots for animal abuse

        News RSPCA inspectors shocked to see a surprise trend among the welfare complaints.

        ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Candidates on crime

        Premium Content ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Candidates on crime

        Politics Q+A: Southern Downs candidates reveal how they would crack down on rising Southern...