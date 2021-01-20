Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe man blamed his drunkeness for his “vulgar” conduct. Picture: iStock

A BOOZY night out turned into a court date for one Stanthorpe man after he abused police officers and then flashed his genitals in a busy pub.

Police were called to the Stanthorpe Hotel at about 6.30pm on September 19, where Simon Thomas McMeniman was out drinking with friends.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 22-year-old repeatedly tried to interrupt the police officers’ conversation with management, shouting “c---s” at them.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the FIFO worker’s outburst prompted officers to escort him from the pub, but the intervention didn’t put an end to his drunken conduct.

Sgt Wiggan said McMeniman “dropped his shorts” while being walked out, exposing his genitals to the busy Saturday night crowd.

Police then took the Stanthorpe man to the station to file a banning notice from the hotel, where McMeniman scrunched up and tried to throw away the identifying paperwork.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine said her client was “extremely intoxicated” at the time after drinking all day with friends.

Ms Hine added McMeniman now acknowledged it was no excuse for ‘behaving really quite disgracefully”.

The Stanthorpe man’s conduct was denounced as “quite clearly vulgar” by Magistrate Julian Noud, who was also concerned by his five previous alcohol-related offences.

McMeniman pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing police, wilful exposure in a public place, and drunk and disorderly conduct.

He was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

