Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN BREACH: The Glen Aplin man claimed he was “unaware” his new relationship breached the existing DVO. Picture: file
IN BREACH: The Glen Aplin man claimed he was “unaware” his new relationship breached the existing DVO. Picture: file
Crime

Man fined for shacking up with ex’s 19yo daughter

Jessica Paul
2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Southern Downs man told police he was "unaware" a relationship with his ex-partner's 19-year-old daughter breached a protection order taken out against him.

In November last year, police officers found he and the woman's daughter had lived together for months.

The protection order was enforced in May 2019 after the man's ex-partner and her daughter alleged an assault had taken place in their home.

The man, who cannot be name for legal reasons, was subsequently banned from contacting either of the women.

Warwick Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the man claimed he was "unaware" the relationship breached the domestic violence order, as he "didn't read it properly" when he first received it.

The protection order has since been changed to allow for the relationship.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $350 and his conviction was recorded.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up to reach capacity this weekend as antsy partygoers are expected to pour into venues following months of lockdown.

        ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        premium_icon ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        News A $5 billion Future Drought Fund has received mixed feelings from local producers...

        BREAKING: Truck-car collision in Thulimbah

        premium_icon BREAKING: Truck-car collision in Thulimbah

        News Emergency crews were called to the side road early this afternoon.

        Businesses on rise after 12-month ‘bloodbath’

        premium_icon Businesses on rise after 12-month ‘bloodbath’

        News After battling drought, bushfires and then COVID-19, Granite Belt businesses ask...