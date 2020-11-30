Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith
Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

by Brayden Heslehurst
30th Nov 2020 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a critical condition after falling 6m from a ladder in a workplace incident just east of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a high acuity response unit, attended the scene at a location off Dan St, Capalaba after receiving reports of the fall at 1.17pm.

The person was being treated at the scene but is now being transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

More Stories

capalaba editors picks workplace fall workplace injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Premium Content The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Weather As Queensland heads into possibly its hottest December week on record, one town has potentially already set a record high minimum.

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        News Residents of Granite Belt have been told to prepare to leave

        Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Premium Content Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Community In the thick of bushfire season, Southern Downs stations are calling for greater...

        SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        Premium Content SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        News One year after opening, the popular Warwick gym’s owner has revealed her secret to...