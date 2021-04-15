Menu
Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay
News

Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane

15th Apr 2021 6:18 AM

Water Police will join an aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters for a young fisherman who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay.

The search for Trent Riley was triggered about 3.30pm on Wednesday when a small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

At the time, it is believed Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

He is described as Caucasian, about 183cm tall, proportionate build, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

An aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters commenced and continued into the night for the 26-year-old.

It is expected to resume at first light.

