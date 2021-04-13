Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Premium Content Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Crime The 41yo will face court on several charges over the alleged violence on a property near Stanthorpe.

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to find the...

        Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour

        Premium Content Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour

        Crime A 41yo man has been arrested over the alleged violence on a property outside...

        Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ witnesses

        Premium Content Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ witnesses

        News The former Stanthorpe man instigated the tense confrontation after bad blood...