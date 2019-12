Paramedics tended to a man after he fell from a Kingaroy balcony last night.

A MAN fell off a balcony at a home late on Boxing Day evening in Kingaroy.

The man in his 30s was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition after he fell at 10.36pm on December 26.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition, but had suffered face, neck and shoulder injuries from the fall.