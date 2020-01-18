Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Man faces court after caught with $1m worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
17th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man found in possession of 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated $1 million street value in Bangalow has been denied bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on Thursday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also allegedly found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on January 20, where a brief status update on his committal is expected to occur.

cannabis bust drug busts editors picks northern rivers crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        premium_icon TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        Breaking A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane after a serious truck roll over on the Southern Downs.

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        News Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt received a healthy dose of rain over the past 24...

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        News Vineyard Christian Church are wanting to do what they can to support the region’s...

        Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        premium_icon Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        News Emergency water restrictions and prolonged drought are not deterring new residents...