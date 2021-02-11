Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe court heard the man became enraged when his partner flushed his drugs down the toilet: Picture: Russell Millard

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe court heard the man became enraged when his partner flushed his drugs down the toilet: Picture: Russell Millard

A man has fronted court over an "appalling" and violent tirade against the mother of his unborn child, after she flushed his bag of meth down the toilet.

The court was told the couple's heated altercation broke out at their Stanthorpe home on the night of November 14, when the man came home from the pub drunk and a clipseal bag of methamphetamines.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the man's pregnant partner immediately flushed the drugs down the toilet, sending the 31-year-old into a violent rage.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the Stanthorpe man, who cannot be named, smashed a window and flatscreen TV while screaming obscenities at the woman.

Sgt de Lissa said the Stanthorpe man admitted to police he was a drug addict, and became enraged when his partner flushed the ice he'd bought hours earlier.

The man appeared in court with a previous assault conviction.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client's drug abuse began when he moved to Queensland in 2017, sparked by a relationship breakdown and leaving behind his four children.

Mr Sloane said the man had stopped using since this most recent outburst, driven by his partner's pleas and his own desire to be a good parent.

The Stanthorpe man's behaviour was condemned as "appalling and bully-like" by magistrate Julian Noud.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order and two counts of failing to appear in court.

He was fined $650.

