Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
News

Man drowns at hot springs

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
8th Aug 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.

The man was swimming at the hot springs when he drowned.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a man being pulled unconscious from the water just before 8pm.

CPR was administered on the man until CareFlight transported the man to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he later died.

Northern Investigation Section Team will travel to Mataranka to help local police with their investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police are calling for people who witnessed the incident, or have further information which may assist with police inquiries to contact them on 131 444.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Man drowns at hot springs

drowning mataranka hot springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to accessories.

        AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        Premium Content AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        News Rain might be on the horizon but there are still plenty of opportunities to escape...

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        News The power is in your hands to find the Granite Belt’s best restaurant.

        Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        Premium Content Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        News Coronavirus brought a second life to one Stanthorpe store but the man behind it has...