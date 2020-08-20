Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Breaking

Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

Ashley Carter
20th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

Man loses everything as 'squatter' home goes up in flames

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.

Community Newsletter SignUp
hinkler parade maroochydore unit fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Premium Content What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Smarter Shopping Queensland consumers are spending less time in stores but are shopping “with more purpose”, while retailers are now seeing ”fight or flight” buyers.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Three elderly men involved in Warwick crash

        Premium Content Three elderly men involved in Warwick crash

        Crime A man in his 70s was sent to the Warwick Hospital with injuries.

        NAMED: 62 people appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 62 people appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...