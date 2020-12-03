Menu
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Man dies in tragedy at raceway

by Cormac Pearson, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
A man has died from a suspected medical episode at the Lakeside Park Queensland Raceway north of Brisbane this morning.

Specialist investigators from the forensic crash unit were called to the scene of an incident involving a this morning.

The raceway was shut off to public access.

Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed multiple police units had been called to the raceway about 10.30am, while paramedics revived a call just prior to 10am.

Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Races temporarily stopped at the scheduled recreational motorcycle ride day.

According to an event page for the day, the scheduled event is "aimed at providing exciting and fun on track experiences for all riders from first timers through to seasoned track junkies."

More to come

