Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
News

Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

Originally published as Man dies in workplace machinery incident

accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News As the Qld Government looks at the possibility of rural quarantine, take a look inside one of the sites tipped to open up for the role.

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop

        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Stanthorpe man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for abusing...

        Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        News Machinery enthusiasts expected to bring dollars and a contagious love of machinery...