Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association will improve its welfare code after conversations with animal liberation activists.

        SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        premium_icon SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        News THE Apple and Grape Harvest brought positivity and hope to the region recovering...

        NO SOLUTION: Decommisioned facility still has no future

        premium_icon NO SOLUTION: Decommisioned facility still has no future

        News No solution has been found for one of Granite Belt’s biggest facilities, that lies...

        CRIME WRAP: Juvenile knife carrier and cocaine find

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Juvenile knife carrier and cocaine find

        News A 15-year-old has run afoul of the police after trying to sneak their way into pub...