Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

BREAKING: Man dies in Gladstone boating accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

More Stories

Show More
boating death editors picks gladstone lake awoonga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree to new definitions of COVID-19 “hot spots” in a bid to open borders, with $2.35 billion as well as food supplies at risk.

        NAMED: Drug trafficker offered underage girls drugs for sex

        Premium Content NAMED: Drug trafficker offered underage girls drugs for sex

        Crime He preyed on three 14-year-old girls, offering them drugs for sex.

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drug dealers

        Premium Content NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drug dealers

        News The people convicted of supplying drugs to the Granite Belt community.

        ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Premium Content ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Sport The dark horses in the competition have solidified their place in the Toowoomba...