Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies in HiLux rollover

by Cormac Pearson
28th Jun 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan overnight.

It is the fifth death on Queensland roads in 48 hours.

Emergency services attended the scene on Chambers Flat Rd near Kerry Rd at around 1.30am.

It is believed a Toyota HiLux lost control and rolled.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the 21-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures.

It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland
It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Two other women, aged 25 and 19, were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland

 

In a separate crash this morning, a man was left with critical injuries after the vehicle he was in hit a power pole and rolled just after 6.30am at Barron in Cairns.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Cairns Hospital.

The Chambers Flat crash caused the fifth road fatality in Queensland in 48 hours.

A 19-year-old Inala man died in an accident in Brisbane's south died on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, a 34-year-old Kirwan man was killed near Caldwell, in the state's north, after his car crashed into a tree.

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died on the Sunshine Coast after he struck a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning a 92-year-old man died in Toowoomba after a car collided with a mobility scooter.

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        News Despite the loss of print, the paper will remain the voice of the Granite Belt, for as long as the people want it to be.

        Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        premium_icon Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        News Councils have revealed the influx of donations after Black Summer can hamper...

        New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        premium_icon New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        News An exciting new journey is right around the corner for this Granite Belt...

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        News Coach Brad Rubb has called on potential players to get in touch. “I guarantee once...